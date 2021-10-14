Founders Day presentation planned

The Free Congregation of Sauk County, a Unitarian Universalist fellowship, will celebrate its annual Founders Day, Stiftungsfest, at 10:10 a.m. Sunday at Park Hall, 307 Polk St., Sauk City.

Guest presenter, Greg Armstrong, will speak on nature and spirituality. He has spent the past 50 or more years restoring natural places, most recently as the University of Wisconsin-Madison Arboretum director and as land manager at Holy Wisdom Monastery in Middleton.

His studied horticulture at UW-Madison which culminated in a post-graduate apprenticeship at the Royal Botanic Gardens at Kew, in the United Kingdom, and as director of the Botanic Garden at Smith College, in Massachusetts, where he also taught horticulture.

Question and answer session and potluck to follow. It is not necessary to bring a dish but that is an option.