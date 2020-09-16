Four people flown from scene of Mayville shooting

Four people were injured in a shooting at Spring Glen Apartments, 1118 Horicon St., Mayville.

According to a press release from the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, a 911 call at 7:24 p.m. reported the shooting.

Multiple ambulances responded and there was a call for medical helicopters. The release said lifesaving measures were performed and all four individuals were transported by air to local trauma centers. The extent of their injuries was not known.

Law enforcement has secured the scene and there is currently no threat to the public.

Highway 28 was shut between Highway TW and Clark Street and businesses in the area closed early.

Spring Glen Apartments is elderly and HUD assisted living according to the Facebook page and website.

The shooting is under investigation by the Mayville Police Department.