Fourth of July program planned
0 comments

Fourth of July program planned

  • 0

The Columbus Fourth of July Committee was forced to cancel the celebration this year due to Covid-19.

As a result, leaders from the local Veterans Service Organizations have come up with a short program. The program will start at noon on July 4 at the pavilion in the Columbus Fireman Park, 1049 Park Ave., 200 Folsom St., Columbus. The plan is to march from the pavilion to the veteran’s monument, have a short speech, fire three volleys, play taps and dismiss. There are no regulation requirements.

For more information, contact the leaders of a Veterans Service Organization.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Gaffney, Michael James
Obituaries

Gaffney, Michael James

BRIGGSVILLE—Michael James Gaffney, age 67, died June 21, 2020 as a result of a tragic bicycle accident. Mike was born November 12, 1952 in Big…

Obituaries

Liesch, Vicki L.

BEAVER DAM—Vicki L. Liesch, 61, of Beaver Dam, died peacefully at her home Friday, June 19, 2020, with her daughters holding her hands.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News