Fourth of July program planned

The Columbus Fourth of July Committee was forced to cancel the celebration this year due to Covid-19.
As a result, leaders from the local Veterans Service Organizations have come up with a short program. The program will start at noon on July 4 at the pavilion in the Columbus Fireman Park, 1049 Park Ave., 200 Folsom St., Columbus. The plan is to march from the pavilion to the veteran’s monument, have a short speech, fire three volleys, play taps and dismiss. There are no regulation requirements.
For more information, contact the leaders of a Veterans Service Organization.
