Frisch, Richards earn 4-H Key Awards

Alyssa Frisch of Portage, and Medora Richards of Lodi, received their Wisconsin 4-H Key Awards during a meeting of the Columbia County 4-H Ambassadors on July 30. 4-H Key Award recipients are high school students with at least three years of experience in 4-H and one year as a youth leader.

The youth receiving this award have demonstrated consistent growth in their 4-H involvement, developed and applied their leadership skills, and actively participated in their 4-H club and their community. Columbia County youth interested in this honor must apply for selection by completing a cover letter and a resume prior to completing an interview.

Frisch, a seven-year member of the New Directions 4-H Club, was actively involved in her club through project enrollment and leadership contributions as an officer and a youth project leader. Richards, a member of the Arlington Prairie Producers 4-H club, was an officer and a project leader. Both were active at the state and/or national level, were camp counselors and were Columbia County 4-H Ambassadors.