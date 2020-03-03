You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Brainstorm educational technology conference brings more than 800 industry professionals to the Dells
0 comments

Brainstorm educational technology conference brings more than 800 industry professionals to the Dells

{{featured_button_text}}

Technology professionals from across Wisconsin and the surrounding states descended on the Kalahari Convention Center for the annual Brainstorm convention, bringing in educators and workers alike for information and exhibition.

Running March 1-3, the Brainstorm conventions goes by the slogan “For ed techs, by ed techs.” In addition to the expansive conference show floor, packing in 143 vendor booths, the conference offers 150 separate information sessions.

Topics range from the Cisco Threat Hunting Workshop to Creating Digital Signage. The sessions teach attendees about cybersecurity, programming, hardware and software design and myriad other topics.

Brainstorm is already set to return to the Kalahari for future conventions, with dates set going out to Brainstorm 2030.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News