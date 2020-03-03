Brainstorm educational technology conference brings more than 800 industry professionals to the Dells

Technology professionals from across Wisconsin and the surrounding states descended on the Kalahari Convention Center for the annual Brainstorm convention, bringing in educators and workers alike for information and exhibition.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Running March 1-3, the Brainstorm conventions goes by the slogan “For ed techs, by ed techs.” In addition to the expansive conference show floor, packing in 143 vendor booths, the conference offers 150 separate information sessions.

Topics range from the Cisco Threat Hunting Workshop to Creating Digital Signage. The sessions teach attendees about cybersecurity, programming, hardware and software design and myriad other topics.

Brainstorm is already set to return to the Kalahari for future conventions, with dates set going out to Brainstorm 2030.

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.