Brainstorm educational technology conference brings more than 800 industry professionals to the Dells

Technology professionals from across Wisconsin and the surrounding states descended on the Kalahari Convention Center for the annual Brainstorm convention, bringing in educators and workers alike for information and exhibition.
Running March 1-3, the Brainstorm conventions goes by the slogan “For ed techs, by ed techs.” In addition to the expansive conference show floor, packing in 143 vendor booths, the conference offers 150 separate information sessions.
Topics range from the Cisco Threat Hunting Workshop to Creating Digital Signage. The sessions teach attendees about cybersecurity, programming, hardware and software design and myriad other topics.
Brainstorm is already set to return to the Kalahari for future conventions, with dates set going out to Brainstorm 2030.