FOOTBALL: Randolph can't punch back, lost to Oshkosh Lourdes, 17-14

NEENAH ― “Personally, I do feel lucky,” Oshkosh Lourdes coach Kevin Wopat said.
What he was referring to is the goal-line stand his Red Knights had midway through the fourth quarter of Saturday’s Trailways Conference prep football game with Randolph, stopping the Rockets and their stout ground game on 4th-and-goal from inside the 1-yard line to preseve a 17-14 victory in a clash of two teams ranked in the top five of the Division 7 WisSports.Net Coaches Poll.
“I feel like that’s a scenario if you run a play like that 10 times, I think they’re scoring nine and a half to nine nine-tenths (of the time). It puts it on us to have pressure,” Wopat said. “We can cover ground in a hurry, but we weren’t doing it today. That’s a credit to Randolph. I can’t give enough credit to them. I think they deserve every ounce of it. They have my full respect. I think our kids weren’t expecting this competitive of a game. We tried to warn them.
“I think Randolph punched us in the mouth a lot harder than we expected them to.”
Wopat admitted the players and coaches for the Knights (5-0, 1-0 Trailways) — the second ranked team in D7 – underestimated the fourth-ranked Rockets (4-1, 3-1) heading into the game.
“I told (Rockets) coach (Tom) Chase this, we are probably lucky to win because we stopped them twice inside the yard-and-a-half yard-line late in the fourth quarter," Wopat said. "It was a great play by us and probably a demoralizing play for them.
"As a fan, you want the conference title game, if this ends up being that, to come down to that. One team is going to be on the short end of the stick. Their kids deserve to win just as much as our kids did.”
When the Randolph offense found itself in the red zone this season, most of the time the Rockets were scoring. Wopat knew that heading in.
Leading up to the 4th down play with the game on the line, Randolph had started from its own 2 yard-line and drove down the field.
On the 1st-and-goal-to-go sequence, quarterback Brayden Haffele lost a yard on a run play on the first play before running back Matt Dykstra rushed for 5 yards and Haffele added a couple more to put the Rockets at the Lourdes 1.
“I’m sure the way they went down the field, they were expecting to take the lead and score,” Wopat said. “Credit to our team for the stop, but I think both teams — and I really mean this, Randolph deserves a ton of credit. That’s a game where neither team, especially the seniors, should’ve lost that game.”
However, on fourth down, Haffele seemed to slip going to his left and was pushed to the ground by a couple penetrating Lourdes defensive linemen that resulted in a turnover on downs with 6 minutes, 52 seconds remaining.
“I don’t know if it was demoralizing,” Chase said. “It was certainly deflating, but it’s something we’ve got to overcome. They’re men growing up, there are bad times sometimes and we’ve got to get over that.”
The Rockets did get a chance with the ball after forcing the Knights to punt the ball away with about 3 minutes left. Starting at their own 40-yard-line, the Rockets drove down to the Knights 28. After Dykstra last a couple yards on a run play, Haffele threw back-to-back incomplete passes. The second stung the most because he hit tight end Jax Rataczak in the numbers, but it fell to the ground.
“That might’ve been a bigger play because then we get a first down on that,” Chase said of Rataczak’s dropped pass. “We keep the sticks moving on a fresh set of downs. We’re on about the 20 yard-line and I think that’s the bigger thing.”
On fourth-and-12, Lourdes’ Gabe Bohn blew past Randolph center Owen Gould, who was in because starter Ben Schmucki had to leave for a play, and a guard and sacked Haffele for a 17-yard loss and a turnover-on-downs.
“It allowed us to let our guys pin their ears back, which in their option offense, you can’t do if it’s a normal situation,” Wopat said about his defense putting the Rockets in a passing situation they didn’t want to be in. “I think that’s where (Bohn) is at his best.
“He split (the center and guard) and got pressure. What I was happy about is he finished the tackle (with one hand). Haffele almost got out of it.”
It was a different type of game this year than it was last year when the Knights defeated the Rockets 38-21. Wopat said he felt like last year the Rockets got down on themselves when the Knights took a two-score lead early in the first quarter and then a 24-0 lead at halftime.
It didn’t happen this year as Randolph responded each time Lourdes took a 7-point lead.
“I think that’s shows the credit to them in the growth their team has had over the course of the last year,” Wopat said.
Wopat described the game as a “back-and-forth slugfest.” Randolph started the game with a lost fumble by running back Zach Paul; Lourdes turned the ball over on downs; and Randolph was forced to punt the ball away before any scoring happened.
It took Lourdes six plays that ended with two mirroring sweep passes from quarterback Josh Bauer to Preston Ruedinger and then to Jack McKellips. The first sweep pass had Ruedinger going in motion to the right, and the ball was snapped to Bauer when Ruedinger got to him. Bauer flipped it to Ruedinger who went for 16 yards to the Randolph 12. On the next play, McKellips did the same thing except he went to the left for a 12-yard passing touchdown to go up 7-0 with 3:03 left.
Randolph responded with a 14-play drive that lasted until there was 8:44 left in the first half. It ended with Haffele finding Jordan Tietz in the back of the end zone and Tietz making a toe-dragging catch to tie the game at 7.
“It was huge. Jordan is a great athlete,” Chase said. “He does special things. He did a special thing there. I was like, ‘Wow, he caught that?’ Holy cow, and it counted. He’s a special kid.”
Lourdes took the lead again on the ensuing drive when Bauer ran for a 5-yard touchdown with 6:21 left to go up 14-7.
Bauer was tough to contain for the Rockets – completing 22-of-34 passes for 246 yards and a touchdown, and ran for 87 yards and another score.
“He’s a dual threat. He’s a very good player,” Chase said. “He can throw it well. He can run it well. He’s going to give people fits and that’s exactly what happened.
But like the first time, Randolph responded right before halftime. Haffele connected with Rataczak for a 33-yard bomb to tie the game up at 14 with 44 seconds remaining.
Haffele completed 10-of-18 passes for 116 yards. Haffele also ran for 35 yards, but the Rockets were led by Dykstra, who ran for 70 yards.
After a bad kickoff, Lourdes got the ball at the Randolph 48. With a short field and dangerous weapons all over the field, Lourdes moved the ball and found themselves going into halftime with a 17-14 lead after Will Pollack split the uprights on a 27-yard field goal as time expired.
“I thought when we scored the field goal at the end of the half and to get it to start the second half, I was feeling pretty good,” Wopat said. “We played sloppy and we’re up 3.”
The second half was just as big of battle as the first, but there was no scoring. Wopat said it was a learning lesson for the Knights of not taking anyone for granted after having a come-from-behind 26-12 victory over New Holstein last week.
“Our kids are resilient and they have the heart of a champion, and I think Randolph does too,” Wopat said. “The goal line stand is the heart of a champion.”
Chase agreed with Wopat's sentiments about his Rockets.
“I’m so proud of the way our kids played,” Chase said. “We played our hearts out right to the end. Unfortunately, the score didn’t go our way, but we played our hearts out.”
