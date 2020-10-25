FOOTBALL: Randolph can't punch back, lost to Oshkosh Lourdes, 17-14

"As a fan, you want the conference title game, if this ends up being that, to come down to that. One team is going to be on the short end of the stick. Their kids deserve to win just as much as our kids did.”

When the Randolph offense found itself in the red zone this season, most of the time the Rockets were scoring. Wopat knew that heading in.

Leading up to the 4th down play with the game on the line, Randolph had started from its own 2 yard-line and drove down the field.

On the 1st-and-goal-to-go sequence, quarterback Brayden Haffele lost a yard on a run play on the first play before running back Matt Dykstra rushed for 5 yards and Haffele added a couple more to put the Rockets at the Lourdes 1.

“I’m sure the way they went down the field, they were expecting to take the lead and score,” Wopat said. “Credit to our team for the stop, but I think both teams — and I really mean this, Randolph deserves a ton of credit. That’s a game where neither team, especially the seniors, should’ve lost that game.”

However, on fourth down, Haffele seemed to slip going to his left and was pushed to the ground by a couple penetrating Lourdes defensive linemen that resulted in a turnover on downs with 6 minutes, 52 seconds remaining.