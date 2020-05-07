You are the owner of this article.
GALLERY: Wisconsin DOT announces construction on Highway 16 between Dells and Portage
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced a months-long construction project on a 14-mile stretch of Highway 16, looking to repair a road that has long been a source of consternation for Dells residents.

The $4.5 million project, which began on May 6, is expected to run through the fall. According to Project Manager Bill Strobel, the project is not so much a reconstruction as a series of repairs.

Primarily, the project will focus on replacing pavement along the stretch of road, but it encompasses other repairs as well. Baraboo-based construction firm D.L. Gasser will also provide new permanent pavement marking, guardrails, center and shoulder rumble strips and increasing paved shoulders by 3-5 feet. 

The DOT hopes that the project will be completed before the end of fall, assuming favorable weather conditions.

