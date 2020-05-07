GALLERY: Wisconsin DOT announces construction on Highway 16 between Dells and Portage

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced a months-long construction project on a 14-mile stretch of Highway 16, looking to repair a road that has long been a source of consternation for Dells residents.

The $4.5 million project, which began on May 6, is expected to run through the fall. According to Project Manager Bill Strobel, the project is not so much a reconstruction as a series of repairs.

Primarily, the project will focus on replacing pavement along the stretch of road, but it encompasses other repairs as well. Baraboo-based construction firm D.L. Gasser will also provide new permanent pavement marking, guardrails, center and shoulder rumble strips and increasing paved shoulders by 3-5 feet.

The DOT hopes that the project will be completed before the end of fall, assuming favorable weather conditions.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.