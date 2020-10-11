GIRLS VOLLEYBALL: Dodgeland edges past CWC in five sets

Emma Dopke and Adrianne Bader both had seven kills apiece to lead the Dodgeland prep girls volleyball team past Central Wisconsin Christian in five sets (28-26, 13-25, 21-25, 25-19, 15-12) during a Trailways East Conference match on Saturday.

Dodgeland’s Emily Braun helped out with an impressive 26 assists and four aces, while Madee Peplinski finished with six blocks while Kira Schall led with 38 digs.

The Crusaders lost a back-and-forth first set and responded by winning the next two, but couldn't put the Trojans away.

“I thought our girls fought really hard but we just didn't execute our offense quite well enough to get the win,” CWC coach Dan Ten Napel said. “We had a good lead in the first set that we let slip away and that came back to haunt us.”

The Crusaders’ Jolie Schouten led the team with 15 kills and Shelby Buwalda finished with eight kills. Elise Ritzema added six kills, while KK Vander Werff, Abigail Bartlett and Ada Smies each chipped in five putaways.

Vander Werff dished out a team-high 30 assists, and the Crusaders finished with 11 aces, led by Schouten's four. Buwalda and Bartlett both had three aces apiece.