H.H. Bennett Studio & Museum honors the Victorian history of the Dells

As tourists come flooding into the Dells for the summer, the H.H. Bennett Studio & Museum does its part to provide educational entertainment for residents and guests on the city’s history.

The Victorian Kilbourn walking tour, one of several the museum leads for visitors throughout the summer and early fall, leads guests on a trip through what the Dells was in its early history. In the 1800s, the area was known as Kilbourn City, and had not yet reached its modern identity as a tourist town.