Hall of Fame polka artist Steve Meisner serenades downtown Dells

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Acclaimed polka artist Steve Meisner made the trip to the Dells to put on a free concert July 6, bringing Wisconsin’s signature music style to the stage.

A Beloit native, Meisner has toured as a polka musician for 40 years, following in the footsteps of his late father Verne Meisner. Steve is a member of three different polka halls of fame, including the local Wisconsin branch.

His recordings have been immortalized along side his father’s in the Library of Congress, the Smithsonian and the Kennedy Center. However, he still makes time to bring his modern style of polka for free to audiences across Wisconsin.

Meisner will return to the Cedar and Broadway stage for two more two-night engagements, on July 20-21 and August 3-4. Admission is free to both Dells residents and visitors.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.