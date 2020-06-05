The Wilderness resort in Wisconsin Dells opens with new lobby, safety measures, attraction plans

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Wilderness resort in Lake Delton opened for business June 4, welcoming guests with a fresh lobby design that emphasizes light and space.

The new lobby construction has been in progress since last fall, and was originally intended to be open for guests in March, but resort staff was forced to push back the new date due to COVID-19 restrictions. However, public relations representative Heidi Fendos said the delay allowed construction crews to put the last finishing touches on well before guests arrived.

She also pointed out that the spacious lobby design makes social distancing measures much easier for guests, with dots marked throughout the resort to indicate six-foot distances to keep everyone safe and virus-free.

Beyond the lobby area, crews are working on the new Take Flight attraction, which will open for guests on Aug. 29. Similar to the Soarin' ride at Disney World, up to 60 guests will take a seat on platforms that extend out in front of a massive viewing screen, giving riders the sensation of flying over the video displayed on the screen.

