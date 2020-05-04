Tip from local business leads to arrest in Mauston burglary case

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Mauston woman is facing burglary charges after a tip from a local business on State Street provided pictures of the woman allegedly leaving a residence with another person’s purse.

Aubrey Krowiorz, 28, of Mauston is charged with felony burglary of a building or dwelling and misdemeanor theft. If convicted of the felony charge, she faces up to 12 years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $25,000, or both.

According to the criminal complaint:

At about 3:58 p.m. April 7, Officer Ryan Meyer was dispatched to a residence on Grove Street in Mauston for a report of a clerical staff member finding a purse in a trash can.

Meyer made contact with the resident, who provided a purse to the officer. The resident stated the purse was found when bringing the trash can in from the street.

After searching the purse, Meyer found a wallet with a Wisconsin driver’s license and called the person identified. The owner of the purse met Meyer at the police department, where Meyer returned her purse.