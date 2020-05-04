Tip from local business leads to arrest in Mauston burglary case

A Mauston woman is facing burglary charges after a tip from a local business on State Street provided pictures of the woman allegedly leaving a residence with another person’s purse.
Aubrey Krowiorz, 28, of Mauston is charged with felony burglary of a building or dwelling and misdemeanor theft. If convicted of the felony charge, she faces up to 12 years and six months in prison or a fine of up to $25,000, or both.
According to the criminal complaint:
At about 3:58 p.m. April 7, Officer Ryan Meyer was dispatched to a residence on Grove Street in Mauston for a report of a clerical staff member finding a purse in a trash can.
Meyer made contact with the resident, who provided a purse to the officer. The resident stated the purse was found when bringing the trash can in from the street.
After searching the purse, Meyer found a wallet with a Wisconsin driver’s license and called the person identified. The owner of the purse met Meyer at the police department, where Meyer returned her purse.
Asked how she lost the purse, the victim stated at about 3 a.m. April 3 she heard a door close in her apartment. She did not find the noise suspicious as her boyfriend takes a dog out of the apartment during the night frequently. The next morning she looked for her purse, but was unable to find it.
Upon searching her returned purse, the victim said she was missing $210 and the vehicle registration and title for her vehicle.
Meyer made contact with several businesses on East State Street asking for video footage of any activity related to the burglary. On April 7, the owner of Smokes on State provided two pictures of a female entering the victim’s residence at 3:17 a.m. and then leaving the residence with the purse.
Using the pictures provided, Meyer identified the female as Aubrey Krowiorz.
A bench warrant was issued for Krowiorz April 23.
Reach Christopher Jardine on Twitter @ChrisJJardine or contact him at 608-432-6591.
