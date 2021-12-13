 Skip to main content
WATCH NOW: Large sign at Marshfield Medical Center—Beaver Dam now reflects name change
Marshfield Medical replaces sign

The Beaver Dam Community Hospital sign was replaced last week with the new Marshfield Medical Sign in front of Beaver Dam hospital. 

 TERRI PEDERSON/Citizen Staff

The main sign at Marshfield Medical Center – Beaver Dam now reflects the name change that was put in place over two years ago.

The hospital’s name officially changed in November of 2019 when it changed from Beaver Dam Community Hospital to Marshfield Medical Center – Beaver Dam. Over the last two years, signs in the building went from the former blue company color to the maroon color that represents the Marshfield brand. The new sign in front of the hospital are a brown color saying Marshfield Medical Center—Beaver Dam with the Marshfield logo before the words.

The main sign for the hospital came down on Tuesday with the BDCH being the last piece of the logo to be taken off the side of the building. The space was made ready for the individual letters for the new main campus sign which was put in place on Thursday and Friday.

