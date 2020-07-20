Wisconsin Dells Farmers Market continues in 2020, despite delay

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Despite a delay on opening day due to COVID-19, the Wisconsin Dells Farmers Market is now fully open for the summer, bringing in local customers and visitors to enjoy Dells-sourced products.

The Wisconsin Dells Visitors and Conventions Bureau, which oversees the market, implemented new safety procedures for the 2020 season. While they are not requiring masks, many vendors are wearing them, and the bureau has also implemented hand sanitizing stations to minimize the spread of germs.

As in years past, the market draws a mix of local businesses and residents as vendors. Two different popcorn vendors, Dells local Oodlesmack and Lyndon business Smokey's Kettle Corn, maintain booths at the market alongside home cooks preparing jellies and macarons for customers.

