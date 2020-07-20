You are the owner of this article.
Wisconsin Dells Farmers Market continues in 2020, despite delay
Despite a delay on opening day due to COVID-19, the Wisconsin Dells Farmers Market is now fully open for the summer, bringing in local customers and visitors to enjoy Dells-sourced products.

The Wisconsin Dells Visitors and Conventions Bureau, which oversees the market, implemented new safety procedures for the 2020 season. While they are not requiring masks, many vendors are wearing them, and the bureau has also implemented hand sanitizing stations to minimize the spread of germs.

As in years past, the market draws a mix of local businesses and residents as vendors. Two different popcorn vendors, Dells local Oodlesmack and Lyndon business Smokey's Kettle Corn, maintain booths at the market alongside home cooks preparing jellies and macarons for customers.

