Wisconsin singer-songwriter Sammy Ray brings her repertoire of covers to Dells' Grateful Shed

Oconomowoc-based musician Sammy Ray performed a live show at downtown Dells' Grateful Shed July 22, bringing a blend of her country-inspired voice and a cache of classic and modern rock covers.

Ray, a graduate of UW-Milwaukee with a degree in music education, has spent much of her career performing more than 150 cover shows per year. She brought that energy to her first Dells performance, giving her rendition of well-known tracks like Queen's "Crazy Little Thing Called Love" and Nancy Sinatra's "These Boots are Made for Walking."

According to her website, Ray plans to begin transitioning her career away from these cover-exclusive shows and toward original country music, her primary discipline. When not on stage with her guitar, Ray is a passionate kayaker and spray paint artist.

