A rural Beaver Dam man who was vaccine hesitant said his infection with COVID-19 nearly cost him his life.
Portage officials have taken the first step to building a proposed housing subdivision on a 60-acre lot.
Rep. Elijah Behnke, R-Oconto, is shown on what appears to be a hidden camera posted to YouTube making incendiary comments.
A Mauston man wanted on a warrant for a hit and run in Dane County is charged for drug crimes in Juneau County after police allegedly found hi…
The Fire Chief of the Endeavor Moundville Fire Department has been placed on administrative leave.
A Mauston man is charged with heroin, methamphetamine and THC felonies after police allegedly found the items on the individual while he was s…
No citizens attended a public hearing Monday night regarding a proposed application for Community Development Block Grant COVID Program funds.
Warriors' 2013 grads Brady and Taylor Huenink found success when they were in school. Now they're in the coach's chairs
“We’re fortunate to have two good teams here this year. I know I’m enjoying watching coach Chad Kaufman and his staff with their program,” Randolph boys coach Tyler Fischer said of success at Randolph
The names of the two people that died Wednesday afternoon after their car crossed the center line of Highway 33 near Portage were released Thu…
