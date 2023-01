Columbus was ranked eighth in Division 3 in last week’s AP poll and came into the week 13-5, 4-1 in the Capitol North Conference. Columbus is led by McKenna Boettcher and Alise Hayes. Lakeside Lutheran — led by Jenna Shadoski, Marin Riesen and Ava Stein — entered the week 8-8 and 3-2 in conference action. The game figures to be an important one, as Columbus and Lakeside Lutheran are pursuing Capitol North leader Lake Mills. The game is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday at Lakeside Lutheran in Lake Mills.