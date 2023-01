Mauston and Wisconsin Dells meet in a South Central Conference game. Host Wisconsin Dells entered the week 7-8 and 3-1 in the South Central and chasing league leader Westfield. Natalie Backhaus and Ashiya Hopkins lead Wisconsin Dells. Mauston, led by Bre Heller and Kylie Heller, came into the week 8-9 and 1-3 in conference play. The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Friday at Wisconsin Dells.