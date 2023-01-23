Girls basketball: Rio at Randolph, 7:15 p.m. Friday

The game is a Trailways West Conference matchup. Randolph entered the week leading the conference (13-4, 8-0 Trailways West) and had won four of its last five games. Randolph — led by UW-Milwaukee commit Jorey Buwalda — was ranked eighth in Division 4 in The Associated Press poll last week. The Rockets won the WIAA Division 5 state title last season. Rio, led by Emily Loging and Emma Sampson, came into the week at 11-5 and 4-4 in the Trailways West, with victories in seven of its last eight games. The game is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. Friday at Randolph.