Girls basketball: Ronda McLin

Hired: April 6, 2022

Prior experience: Madison East interim girls basketball head coach (2019-2020), Madison East JV coach (2015-2018), Madison West varsity assistant 2018-2019, coaching experience at Wisconsin Academy (2017) and CRUSH Basketball (2018).  

Quote: “I look forward to working in the Sun Prairie Area School District as I work to help student-athletes become the best version of themselves on and off of the court. I cannot wait to get started.”

