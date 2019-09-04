Never mind their scores. It isn’t about that right now.
What it’s about is improvement.
No one on Beaver Dam/Wayland’s prep girls golf team has been out for golf before this year, so right now any improvement, even the tiniest bit, is a big deal.
And that’s why shots like the one coach Tim Chase is about to describe from Wednesday afternoon’s 208-265 Badger North Conference loss to Mount Horeb at Old Hickory are accomplishments.
“Paige Yagodinski had a great drive on a hole — even though it went in the water, it went really far,’” he said with a chuckle. “Just things like that, where kids are feeling what a good golf swing can be like as far as the power that it can generate.”
Yagodinski led the way for the Golden Beavers, carding 26-over-par 62 to barely outdo Maty Wilke’s 63. Mount Horeb’s Ellie Lombardo was the meet medalist with a 10-over 46 as all five of the Vikings turned in better scores than Beaver Dam’s top scorer.
But remember, scores aren’t the focus for the Golden Beavers right now anyway.
Learning and improving is.
“It’s going pretty good,” said freshman Bella Oestreicher, who shot a 74. “At first I was kind of scared that I wouldn’t do good but now I’m more comfortable since we’ve had a lot of practices.”
“I think we’ll get a lot better, because even now all the girls are doing so much better than they were at the start,” added sophomore Peyton Wietzke, who carded a 68. “As long as we keep practicing and going out on the course, we’ll keep improving.”
Alaynah Smith’s 72 was the other score posted for Beaver Dam on Wednesday, a day that went a little better than in a 166-278 loss to Badger North favorite Waunakee in the season opener Aug. 15.
“We’re noticing that we’re hitting better shots — our good shots are better than what they were a couple weeks ago,” Chase said. “We’re still struggling with being consistent — putting two or three good shots together. But our good ones are better and we’re seeing some lower scores and a few kids getting some pars and more bogeys.”
You have to crawl before you can walk, as the expression goes. And so little by little, Beaver Dam will keep chipping away, trying to make the kind of gains over the next month or so that can get the program up on its feet for the next couple years or so.
“For our girls right now, whatever the par is on a hole, try and get it on (the green) in that number. That way, then if you can two-putt then you’ll end up with some double bogeys — and then all of a sudden maybe they can start getting it on and putting for pars and they can get a few of those,” Chase said. “It’s just about consistently getting better and them kind of figuring out, ‘OK, when I hit a good shot what did I actually do?’ And then being able to consistently feel that.”
In time, things will click. For now, though, it’s all about the process.
And even if that means there will be some frustrating moments along the way, no one is burying their head in the sand.
“It’s a fun group — great attitudes,” Chase said. “Obviously they want to do better — it’s kids who are competitive about things, whether it’s at school or in some of the other sports that they play.
“Golf will humble you sometimes, but I think they’re really enjoying the challenge.”
