GIRLS HOOPS: Beaver Dam's Natalie Jens picks Minnesota State University Moorhead to play basketball

I’m super excited to announce that I will be furthering my athletic and academic career at Minnesota State University Moorhead! I want to thank my family, friends, and coaches for getting me where I am and always supporting me! So excited to be joining the DRAGON FAMILY!❤️🐉🏀 pic.twitter.com/8hPSibiBcj— Natalie Jens (@NatalieJens1) July 1, 2020
When Beaver Dam incoming senior Natalie Jens made her college decision Wednesday evening, she said she wanted to choose a school and a women’s basketball program that not only met her needs, but she wanted to fill theirs as well.
That’s why Jens verbally committed to Minnesota State University Moorhead.
“First, the coaches and players made me feel part of something very special,” Jens said. “They have a very successful program. Secondly, the location of the university was great. I loved the campus. And third, the university has a major I’m looking at.
"So, it kind of checked all my boxes."
The Dragons are a NCAA Division II school that competes in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. They have won six conference titles (1981-1982, 1984-1985, 2004-2005, 2016-2017, 2017-2018 and 2018-2019), and have also made six appearances in the NCAA tournament, including the last three.
“I wanted to be on a program that I could help succeed and be part of that,” Jens said. “I think this is definitely the place for me. The coach’s style of play, the players and their expectations met mine. I’m super excited.”
Jens said Moorhead’s coach Karla Nelson told her what she expects is for Jens to give 110% effort every day, and be the best she can be in everything, while the players expect to win consistently.
Jens knows a little bit about giving maximum effort and winning consistently as that’s what she’s done her entire career for Beaver Dam coach Tim Chase and the girls basketball program at Beaver Dam. She was part of three-straight Badger North Conference championships and won back-to-back Division 2 state titles as a freshman and sophomore. The Beavers were on their way to making it a three-peat as state champions, making it to the Division 2 state semifinals back in March, but the COVID-19 forced the WIAA to prematurely end the 2019-2020 season.
“I think having that winning mentality, and not wanting to lose and always wanting to win put in the extra effort,” Jens said. “I think at Beaver Dam, we really take pride in doing the small things and putting in extra time, I feel like (Moorhead) is just the same.”
When Jens committed Wednesday night, she said players on the team contacted her right away to congratulate her on her commitment and even invited her out to hang out on campus when they could.
“That was super cool,” Jense said. “I really feel part of something and them wanting me there is really cool.”
And Jens loves the campus. Moorhead is a small public school that had 7,534 enrollment in 2019. It also offers physical therapy as a major, which intrigued Jens in her commitment because she says she enjoys helping people and wants to stay in sports in some capacity in life after basketball.
“It’s a little smaller campus. It’s kind of closed in. You’re never really lost, which is nice,” Jens said. “I loved the location of it. The campus is smaller, but it’s right next to a big city (five minutes away from Fargo North Dakota). It’s kind of that small town in a big city (vibe).”
Jens had other offers from Michigan Tech, William Penn University and Minnesota State Mankato, but chose the Dragons because she believes she can have more success in Moorhead.
“You could really tell how much they cared about each other and myself,” she said. “Coach Nelson is amazing. You could tell she expects a lot from her players and wants the best for them on and off the court. I think she and my teammates would push me to be a better player and person.”
