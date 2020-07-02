GIRLS HOOPS: Beaver Dam's Natalie Jens picks Minnesota State University Moorhead to play basketball

Jens knows a little bit about giving maximum effort and winning consistently as that’s what she’s done her entire career for Beaver Dam coach Tim Chase and the girls basketball program at Beaver Dam. She was part of three-straight Badger North Conference championships and won back-to-back Division 2 state titles as a freshman and sophomore. The Beavers were on their way to making it a three-peat as state champions, making it to the Division 2 state semifinals back in March, but the COVID-19 forced the WIAA to prematurely end the 2019-2020 season.

“I think having that winning mentality, and not wanting to lose and always wanting to win put in the extra effort,” Jens said. “I think at Beaver Dam, we really take pride in doing the small things and putting in extra time, I feel like (Moorhead) is just the same.”

When Jens committed Wednesday night, she said players on the team contacted her right away to congratulate her on her commitment and even invited her out to hang out on campus when they could.

“That was super cool,” Jense said. “I really feel part of something and them wanting me there is really cool.”