GIRLS HOOPS: Beaver Dam's Natalie Jens verbally commits to Minnesota State Moorehead

Jens knows a little bit about giving maximum effort and winning consistently as that’s what she’s done her entire career for the Golden Beavers and coach Tim Chase. She was part of three-straight Badger North Conference championships and won back-to-back Division 2 state titles as a freshman and sophomore. The Beavers were on their way to winning a record fourth straight state title — they also won in 2017 when Jens was in eighth grade — making it to the Division 2 state semifinals back in March before the COVID-19 pandemic forced a premature end to the year.

“I think at Beaver Dam, we really take pride in doing the small things and putting in extra time. I feel like (Moorhead) is just the same," Jens said.

When Jens committed Wednesday night, she said some Moorehead players contacted her right away to congratulate her and even invited her to come hang out on campus once it's safe to do so again amid the pandemic.

“That was super cool,” Jense said. “I really feel part of something and them wanting me there is really cool.”

Moorhead is a small public school that had an enrollment of 7,534 in 2019. It also offers physical therapy as a major, which interests Jens because she says she enjoys helping people and wants to stay involved in sports in some capacity once she's done with basketball.