GIRLS HOOPS: La Crosse Aquinas' Lexi, Dave Donarski named AP player, coach of year; Beaver Dam's Wilke makes 1st team

LA CROSSE — Dave Donarski first coached his daughter Lexi in a basketball game 14 years ago. As the horizon came into focus, the long ride began to set in.

“It wasn’t until the last 10 games, or around there,” the La Crosse Aquinas High School girls basketball coach said. “Then it was like, ‘I only have a month left’ or ‘I only have a week left.’

“That was hard.”

What the two accomplished together with Aquinas will forever be etched in history, but it received something much more than a footnote nearly two weeks after their final game was called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic

The Associated Press has selected Lexi as its girls basketball player of the year and Dave as its coach of the year after a 25-1 season and 107-3 career with the Blugolds, who qualified for the past four WIAA Division 4 championship games and won two of the three they played.

They were set to try and three-peat on March 13 when they were scheduled to play Melrose-Mindoro in this year’s title game after winning 73-42 over Crandon in the semifinals, but hours after that victory on March 12 the WIAA canceled the rest of the winter sports season because of the still-ongoing pandemic.