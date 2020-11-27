GOLDEN COLUMN: GOP should move past Trump

The vocal left will likely continue to ratchet up the rhetoric, arguing as loudly as it can that a potential 6-3 right of center balance on the court endangers much of the progress of recent years on social issues in particular. Demanding a reconfiguration of the court to meet their demands, however, only serves to undermine public confidence in the judicial process and promotes a belief that a fair and unbiased application of the law and the constitution has taken a back seat to an obsession with political victories. The ballot box remains the most effective and constructive way to address and resolve the issues facing the country. It may strike some as unfair on occasion, but democracy is not unfailingly fair in every circumstance.