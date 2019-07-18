I think I can, I think I can, I think I can …
Those were the words that played on repeat in Ashley Kulka’s mind from early July of 2018 until a few weeks ago, the reason being that she simply couldn’t uncover any answers as to why her left foot was nagging her so bad that she wasn’t able to golf.
The 2017 Beaver Dam High School graduate was grounded by the pain. Her college career as a member of the UW-Green Bay women’s golf team, where she landed after winning the WIAA Division 1 state championship as a junior in 2015 and taking third as a senior in 2016, was on hold.
Rehab didn’t work. New diagnoses didn’t solve the problem. Nothing changed — the pain remained.
But Kulka never stopped trying. She was bound and determined to get back up and running, no matter how frustrating the process became.
Finally, a breakthrough. And thanks to Dr. Robert Anderson — a member of the Green Bay Packers medical team whose list of former patients is a who’s who of pro sports — Kulka is golfing again.
Not only that, she’s winning again, with a first-place showing in the championship flight at the rain-shortened Brown County Women’s Amateur on June 29 at Brown County Golf Course just outside of Green Bay.
That was just icing on the cake, though.
“The whole last year was a total roller coaster, where you’d take one step forward but then two steps back,” Kulka said. “So I was just ecstatic to be on the golf course — not just to win but just to be able to play.
“It was such a long process.”
It’s nearly over now, however. In fact, about all that remains is for Kulka to rebuild her stamina on the course, which she’ll continue progressing at when she competes in the Wisconsin Women’s State Amateur on Sunday and Monday at La Crosse Country Club in Onalaska.
Bumpy road back
Kulka first noticed the pain during the spring portion of the 2017-18 college golf season, when her ankle would be sore following rounds.
But it didn’t quite raise to the level of concern.
“I would just ice it and go on with it,” she said. “I didn’t really think it was a big deal.”
Shortly thereafter, it became one.
After golfing in a qualifier for Green Bay’s annual LPGA tournament at Thornberry Creek but failing to make it into the field, Kulka took a week off for the Fourth of July. When she returned, the pain in her foot — the one that bears the brunt of her swing because it’s her front foot — was piercing. It was so bad, she couldn’t turn it all.
Consequently, she couldn’t swing. So she went to a walk-in clinic in Madison. “And they didn’t really have much to say about what it was necessarily; just to give it rest,” Kulka said. “So then I played in the State Am in the middle of July.”
The pain got too bad, though, and she was unable to finish.
Again, she went to the doctor — this time, to an orthopedic at UW Hospital. And the diagnosis the second time around was tendinitis, so Kulka was fitted with a brace for her foot and prescribed 8 weeks of rehab.
Nothing changed, so when Kulka returned to the orthopedic doctor she underwent an MRI to check and see if there was a tear. There wasn’t.
Still without any answers in October — more than three months after the ordeal began— and sitting out the fall season at UWGB, Kulka was referred by her orthopedic doctor to Dr. Anderson in Green Bay. She wasn’t supposed to be able to see him until February, “but somehow they fit me in in November,” she said.
“I was still pretty angry about what was going on. At that point, I just wanted somebody to cut my foot open and find out what was going on,” she added.
She would get her wish. After 8 more weeks of rehab failed to produce any results, surgery was the only option.
Either that, she said, “or no competitive golf.”
On the mend
Kulka, of course, chose surgery. And what Dr. Anderson and his team found when Kulka did go under the knife in early March is that what was causing all her pain was that some of her tendons were sliding over the top of her bone.
In other words, the groove at the base of her foot wasn’t shallow enough to hold those tendons in place.
“Whatever groove it is,” Kulka said. “They didn’t use very many medical terms.”
So they deepened the groove enough to hold the tendons in place, and voila! Just like that, Kulka was on the road to recovery.
And all the while she was seeing Dr. Anderson, she had no idea just how renowned a surgeon he was. No one in her family did, in fact.
“I didn’t really do any major research on him until the day of her surgery,” said Brad Kulka, Ashley’s dad. “All the people at the hospital — as soon as they heard that we were going to surgery with him, you felt like a rock star.
“So during surgery I Googled him and I was like, ‘Oh, OK, that’s why they have such respect for him.’”
What that Google search turned up was that Dr. Anderson has treated the likes of Derek Jeter, Cam Newton, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant, among others. Dr. Anderson’s practice was previously based in Charlotte, North Carolina, but in 2017 he returned to his home state to work under Packers’ head physician Dr. Pat McKenzie, a friend of Anderson’s dating back to their days together at the Medical College of Wisconsin located in Waukesha.
After surgery, Ashley was in a splint for 2 weeks and then a walking boot for 4 weeks. It came off in April, and by early May, she was ready to give things a test run.
So she went out with her boyfriend, who’s a member of the UWGB men’s team, and hit a couple balls.
“I only hit two balls,” she said, “because at that point I was not technically cleared to swing; they told me I could chip but I couldn’t swing. But I wanted to test the waters a little bit so I took a full swing and it went fine — it didn’t hurt.
“It still doesn’t hurt to swing, which is amazing.”
Back at it
Ashley still goes to rehab. She has to — the muscles in her foot and ankle still need strengthening after so much time off her feet.
But she’s golfing again.
Even when she wasn’t golfing, though, she was still very much a part of the UWGB women’s team. And an exemplary member, at that.
“Many people would have said woe is me and had a pity party and ask why is this happening to me, and I never heard that from her one time,” said Lee Reinke, the men’s and women’s coach at UWGB. “Not saying she didn’t think it, but I didn’t hear her say it one time, which is a credit to her character and her family.
“When she was fighting with the injury she was worried about the team, which was great. She is the consummate team player — I’d call to ask how she’s doing and she’d ask how the team’s doing. That just speaks to who she is.”
And in fact, Kulka did actually contribute to the team in one regard — she had a 4.0 grade point average in the 2017-18 school year, helping UWGB get recognized for having the 13th best GPA (3.744) in the country among DI programs.
The upcoming State Am will be a great tune-up for Kulka’s fall season at UWGB, because Sunday’s action consists of 36 holes followed by 18 more holes in Monday’s final round — the exact same format as most of the college tournaments.
“You’re playing from when the sun’s up to when the sun goes down basically,” Ashley said.
You certainly won’t hear her complain about it, though. After all those months left wondering exactly what it was that was keeping her away from golf, she’s just happy to be back.
And her dad isn’t at all surprised that she made it through to the other side.
“She’s pretty goal oriented so I think she knew that to be able to get back out and do what she wanted to she had to just keep trying to reach the goal of getting better,” Brad said. “I think she just kept preserving and trying something new and hoping.
Mission accomplished. And for Brad, what a sight it was to see his daughter competing in the Brown County Women’s Amateur, out there doing what she loves once again.
“It was,” he said, “really, really rewarding.
“It had been a long journey.”
