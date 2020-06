Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Benjamin Grambsch, of Columbus was named to the Milwaukee School of Engineering Dean’s List for the 2020 Spring Quarter.

Undergraduate students who have earned at least 30 credits and have a cumulative GPA of 3.20 or higher are on the Dean’s List. Students who have maintained a 3.70 or higher receive “high honors.”