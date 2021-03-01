 Skip to main content
Grant funds keep flowing in Beaver Dam as one major project is complete
Grant funds keep flowing in Beaver Dam as one major project is complete

The city of Beaver Dam is looking at more grants to fund projects around town.

Officials made several announcements around grant funding for major projects in the city Monday during the Common Council meeting. One significant project, partially funded by a $1 million grant, is officially complete: the reconstruction of South Spring Street from Mill Street to Judson Drive from 2020. Construction is closed out and $4.1 million in total has been paid out for the work. The city will receive the grant reimbursement once final paperwork is in. Officials had to hold a public hearing Monday as part of the grant program used to support the project.

The reconstruction project included curb and gutter, pavement, driveway approaches, sidewalks, street lighting, sanitary sewer main and lateral construction, storm sewer and water main and service.

The city also received a net $400,000 in funds from the county as part of a program closing out for a project area including reconstruction on Beaver Street, Front Street, Haskell Street and West Streets. Engineering Director Todd Janssen said the city is looking at applying for another $1 million state grant for the same project area. 

"You never want to leave that on the table," said Mayor Becky Glewen.

The Common Council approved the city moving forward with applying for a state recreation grant to help with a planned improvement work at Swan City Park as well. It also approved a bid from Ptaschinski Conctruction of Beaver Dam for roughly $1.5 million to reconstruct West Street from West Third Street to Oneida Street, with funds available in streets, stormwater, wastewater and water utility capital improvements accounts. That project will include new pavement, signage and markings, underground utilities and more improvements as part of the reconstruction.

Millions of dollars in street projects and other improvement projects are planned for Beaver Dam after the council passed a borrowing plan last fall.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com

