Group continues organizing the formation of a Sauk County recovery coalition

A group of organizers aimed at providing resources to those seeking recovery from substance abuse has taken steps in solidifying a coalition to ensure, according to its vision statement, “safe, inclusive and supportive communities where everyone can recover and thrive.”

The coalition, newly dubbed Support People and Empower Recovery, or SUPER, is still in the planning phases, said Sauk County Health Educator Hannah Erdman. They meet the first Monday of every month at the county West Square Building or via online.

“We hope this group will be run by people in recovery for people in recovery from substance use,” Erdman said. “This group will meet to discuss the needs of people in recovery and how to better address them.”

The Sauk County Public Health Department has a continuum of care consortium with a number of considerations for addressing gaps in prevention, treatment, harm reduction and recovery support. While there will be the involvement of people who have had to attain sobriety, there are also professionals, family members and friends who may or may not have experienced seeing a loved one deal with addiction.

The coalition is in part funded through a grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration. It will focus on what to address based on feedback from the public, Erdman said.

“The community will decide our focus areas,” Erdman said. “We’ve heard about some priority areas just from talking to community members and people in recovery.”

Some of those topics brought forward by members of the public are social isolation, housing, peer support and transportation.

The current focus is Sauk County communities, but it could change, and no one included on the coalition has to be a resident of the county. All they need is some type of connection to the area, Erdman said.

“We would like all voices to be heard in our coalition,” Erman said. “We haven’t really decided what we’re going to focus on yet, but we’re that bridge and hopefully to address some of those gaps people in recovery are seeing or struggling with.”

Those involved so far are people in human services, mental health and substance abuse providers and people who are in recovery or have the lived experience of having family members who dealt with substance abuse.

Dani Miller, peer support specialist with the House of Wellness, has that life experience.

“The lack of resources in the community, that’s something that’s always been a really big deal to me,” Miller said. “It’s something I want to change and this kind of allows me to be a part of that change.”

Miller has been in recovery for three years, but it was not an easy path toward sobriety. An injury in college left her dependent on painkillers prescribed by her doctor. Abusing the narcotics led to other substances as well and efforts to break that cycle took nearly a decade.

“I had been in and out of treatment and programs, probably eight years, before it finally stuck,” Miller said.

Throughout that work, Miller said there needs to be a stronger community of support for people working to attain and maintain sobriety in their local spaces. Hesitance by the general population to talk about the issue of drug or alcohol dependence feeds into a lack of resources for everyday people who need help, she said.

“It’s really hard because a lot of people don’t like to have those conversations and there’s a lot of stigma behind addiction, which unfortunately attaches to the other part of that, which is recovery,” Miller said. “So it doesn’t get addressed. We lack a lot of resources.”

Such as a place for someone to go during the first steps of recovery or sober living options, Miller said. She witnessed it herself during her work toward recovery, when she was flown to California for help in getting sober.

The facility owner showed Miller acceptance and understanding, which she said “wasn’t something I saw happening here,” and motivated her to want to help others within Sauk County.

“Unfortunately because we don’t have those conversations or those connections here right now necessarily, it’s really hard to maintain sobriety in an environment that absolutely is a part of what keeps people sick,” Miller said.

Part of the motivation for bringing recovery efforts to more rural communities in Wisconsin has been the success of work in places like Dane County, Miller said. The coalition itself is a positive step that shows even people who have not worked toward recovery themselves can be supportive.

“It’s really cool to see all of that come together so that we can be an example to others that we can do this together,” Miller said. “I think it’s really exciting. We’re just looking for solutions.”

Despite carving out a better understanding of what title the group will go by and a statement focusing their intention, the planning process continues, Erdman said. Part of the process includes assessing to determine their focus areas and what the coalition will prioritize. They want to have gaps identified so that the coalition can step in and provide help.

“We hope this group is going to be run by people in recovery for people in recovery from substance use,” Erdman said. “We really want their voices to be heard.”