Guns and Hoses golf outing is Sept. 11

The third annual Guns and Hoses Golf Outing will be held Sept. 11 at Old Hickory Country Club.

The outing benefits the Beaver Dam Police Charities and the Beaver Dam Firefighters Charities. Money raised by both organizations is returned to organizations that have a positive impact on the community and individuals in need.

Registration begins at 9 a.m. followed by a free bloody mary/mimosa bar. Range balls will be available until 11 a.m., when golfers will be led onto the course for a shotgun scramble tournament. After golf, dinner will be served. Golfers will have access to numerous raffle items and winners will be announced.

There will be many other events happening during the day as well, including a hole-in-one contest, long putt and long drive (men's and women's) contests, closest-to-the-pin challenges, Plinko, beat the pro, a 50/50 ladder truck golf ball drop, and a "drunk goggles" drive challenge

The outing is not just for golfers, and players at any skill level are encouraged to register. The goal is to offer a great time at a great value for a great cause.

Registration is $100 per player. Registration forms can be picked up at the police department or found online at the city website.