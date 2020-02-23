GYMNASTICS: Waupun hosts conference meet for first time in years, things go well on, off mat for Warriors

“It’s obviously more than just that, but they all bring something to the team, and I think our chemistry is awesome. The seniors bring their calm confidence to the freshman, and that experience is invaluable. They all encourage and push each other, lift each other up after a mistake, and celebrate with them when they get a new skill or have a great routine in competition. It’s an awesome feeling as a coach.”

Now, though, Engelhardt said it’s time to turn the focus to sectionals — Waupun will compete in a Division 2 meet on Thursday at Mount Horeb — as the Warriors are eying a second straight trip to the state meet and a fourth trip in the last five years.

“It’s always our goal all season long, and the girls know that,” Engelhardt said of making it to Wisconsin Rapids for state, which will be March 6-7 at Lincoln High School. “We never talk about sending individuals, because we know to go as a team is so much more fun, meaningful and difficult. It’s what pushes us in meets and guides us at practice. We’ve got work to do yet before Thursday, and just like our team T-shirts say this year, we won’t let ‘good enough’ be good enough. Whatever happens, though, we know the girls should hold their heads high for everything they’ve accomplished not only this season but their high school careers.

“To think back about where they started as freshman to where they are now is incredible, but I don’t think they’re ready to be quite done with those careers yet.”

