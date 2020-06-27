Haberman inducted into Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi
Haberman inducted into Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi

Annie Haberman of Columbus, was initiated into the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Haberman was initiated at University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

Haberman is among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10% of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

