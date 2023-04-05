COLUMBUS – Joseph Hammer was elected as the new mayor of Columbus on Tuesday, April 4, beating out Columbus City Council President Ian Gray for the position.

Hammer received 1,008 votes to Gray’s 733 votes. He will be replacing current mayor Mary Arnold, who decided not to run again for the position.

Gray will remain on the council. His terms runs through April of 2024. Gray was appointed to fill a vacancy for the District 1 alderperson position in June 2019. He was elected as District 1 alderperson in 2020 and 2022. He has served as the council president since 2021.

“Thanks to those who voted for me,” Hammer posted on a community Facebook page after learning he won the election. “I will do my very best to serve the community as mayor. Please keep me in your prayers.”

Hammer has lived in Columbus for 43 years and retired from Columbus Water & Light after 42 years of service.

Hammer will be sworn in at a council meeting later this month.

