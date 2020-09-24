HAPPY BIRTHDAY Happy Birthday Sep 24, 2020 12 hrs ago 0 × Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up Become a Member Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Austin LongfieldSept. 25Beaver Dam 0 comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Crime and courts Police allegedly find more than 400 grams of THC, MDMA in Juneau County traffic stop Sep 22, 2020 A Chicago woman is facing drug charges in Juneau County after police allegedly found MDMA and more than 400 grams of marijuana during a traffic stop. Crime and courts Reedsburg man sentenced for stealing from man with cognitive disability Sep 20, 2020 A Reedsburg man was recently found guilty after pleading no contest to stealing more than $40,000 from a man with a cognitive disability. +2 Regional news Dodge County reverts to Phase 1 of reopening as COVID-19 cases surge Sep 18, 2020 Due to increased Covid-19 activity and hospitalizations, Dodge County Public Health announced in a press release today it will transition back… +2 Regional news Mayville shooting victims expected to survive, more information given on incident Sep 17, 2020 MAYVILLE – A disaster scene on Horicon Street Wednesday night was only a memory Thursday morning while things went back to normal in Mayville. +2 Regional news Dodge County reverts to Phase 1 of reopening as COVID-19 cases surge Sep 18, 2020 Due to increased Covid-19 activity and hospitalizations, Dodge County Public Health announced in a press release today it will transition back… +2 Regional news Taco Bell planned for Columbus Sep 21, 2020 A new Taco Bell is expected to spring up in Columbus. Regional news Bay Port teacher and Beaver Dam High School alumna dies of COVID-19 Sep 17, 2020 SUAMICO — A Bay Port High School teacher died Thursday morning following a brief hospitalization related to COVID-19, the Howard-Suamico Schoo… +3 Education Baraboo School District refuses to disclose number of COVID-19 cases Sep 17, 2020 Citing privacy concerns, the Baraboo School District will not publicly divulge the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases — at least not until the… Obituaries Hoff, Timmy Jay 7 hrs ago ENDEAVOR—Timmy Jay Hoff, age 59, of Endeavor, left us suddenly as a result of a motorcycle/deer collision on Sept. 23, 2020. He was born on De… Crime and courts Reedsburg man facing meth charges after incident in Adams County Sep 19, 2020 A Reedsburg man who was found by police in a storage unit after allegedly breaking in while carrying drug is facing multiple felony charges.