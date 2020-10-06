HAPPY BIRTHDAY HAPPY BIRTHDAY Oct 6, 2020 12 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Manny Wilke14 years oldOct. 7Beaver Dam 0 comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Crime and courts Police find THC, $70,000 during Juneau County traffic stop Oct 1, 2020 An Indiana man is facing drug charges after police pulled him over while allegedly drunk with marijuana, a loaded firearm and over $70,000 in … Government & Politics Sauk County Health Officer announces resignation, cites frustration with leadership Oct 1, 2020 Sauk County Health Officer Tim Lawther submitted a letter of resignation, Lawther sites frustration with leadership citing concerns over a glo… Crime and courts Retired Milwaukee detective arrested for domestic violence in Juneau County, 3-hour standoff ended by CS gas Oct 5, 2020 A retired Milwaukee Police detective was arrested in the town of Lyndon for domestic violence after allegedly hitting and choking a woman to t… Crime and courts Rubicon man faces felony charges after officers walk into garage and witness CPR being done on victim Sep 16, 2020 JUNEAU – A 47-year-old Rubicon man faces felony charges following a weekend fight that led to a Mayville man undergoing surgery to release pre… +4 Regional news Sauk County announces new COVID-19 death as area case numbers climb Oct 2, 2020 As COVID-19 case numbers surge throughout the state and death tolls rise, the Sauk County Public Health Department announced Thursday that it … +2 Government & Politics Lake Delton alcoholic beverage laws might change Oct 1, 2020 LAKE DELTON — Lake Delton might amend its alcohol ordinance to allow for a moonshine business to set up shop in The Outlets retail mall. Regional news Two COVID-19 exposure events announced in Juneau County at three bars Sep 29, 2020 The Juneau County Health Department announced two separate exposure events for COVID-19, occurring at Pine Cove restaurant on Castle Rock Lake… Crime and courts Necedah man arrested after police find two dead and two malnourished dogs in residence Sep 28, 2020 The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office allegedly found two dead dogs along with two malnourished dogs in a residence, leading to felony charges fo… Obituaries Hutchens, David Marshall Oct 5, 2020 BARABOO—David Marshall Hutchens was born in Ann Arbor, Mich., Nov. 17, 1954 to Daniel Wirth Hutchens and Ulee Clinton Hutchens; he passed away… Obituaries Harder, Jennifer Lynn (Fredrick) 7 hrs ago MADISON/BEAVER DAM – Jennifer Lynn (Fredrick) Harder was born on Feb. 25, 1979, and raised in Beaver Dam, Wis. Family surrounded Jennifer as s…