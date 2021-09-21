HAPPY BIRTHDAY
Fort McCoy officials acknowledge there were initial problems with food supply, but that and other issues are being addressed.
A member of the Beaver Dam Unified School Board resigned last week citing safety concerns by his family following the mask mandate in the district.
A Lodi man is charged with reckless homicide after a man fell out of the bed of a pick up truck during a bachelor party in the town of Armenia…
Beaver Dam will settle lawsuits from Walmart after getting caught in the “dark store loophole.”
A proposed $40 million development would bring a new hotel, RV park, vacation rentals and single-family homes to the town of Baraboo near Devi…
The woman first claimed there was no cash in the wallet, but upon being shown a surveillance photo of her looking in the wallet at the cash, she lowered her head and said, "OK, I took it," police said.
The student said the district ignored her and her mother's complaints about multiple sexual assaults and years of racial discrimination.
JUNEAU – A 36-year-old Theresa man was sentenced Monday to 32 1/2 years in prison for felony charges that included repeated sexual assault of …
A head-to-head collision Friday between a dump truck and a 2003 Chevrolet Impala resulted in the death of a Portage woman, according to the Sa…
A man working put his trailer in place for the workday was run over by a truck driven by a 16-year-old boy Wednesday morning in Beaver Dam.