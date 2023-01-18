HAPPY BIRTHDAY

Sue Wilke
Jan. 21
Beaver Dam
Anthony Patroelj is charged with nine felony counts of possession of child pornography. He could face up to 15 years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision on each count.
According to a Dane County Sheriff's Office report, Mary Frahm was unable to escape the fire because her doors wouldn't unlock and her windows wouldn't roll down.
The Columbus City Council will discuss on Tuesday the request by Kwik Trip to construct a convenience store with a detached single bay car wash and a 10-dispenser fueling canopy adjacent to its current location on Dix Street.
Angel M. Perales Oyola, 17, is accused of stealing nearly $20,000 in vaping cartridges in addition to second-degree sexual assault of a 15-year-old.
The bureau tweeted HBO proposing "The White Lotus" comes to the Dells for its third season.
Jessica Shafer, 27, was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray t-shirt, white shoes and purple jacket when she left the jail for a medical appointment.
JUNEAU – A 17-year-old Fall River boy, who faces first-degree attempted homicide charges stemming from an incident where he ran over a Beaver …
Holiday Inn Express and Suites Sauk City had a ribbon cutting ceremony this week. The four-story building opened to much fanfare.
Kobe Smit has coached junior varsity basketball since late December for the Hilltoppers. He returns to UW-Platteville Saturday.
A rural Beaver Dam couple faces multiple charges related to charges related to a preteen girl being inappropriately touched at the couple’s home.
