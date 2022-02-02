HAPPY BIRTHDAY

Bill Riege
Feb. 3
Beaver Dam
About a month ago, the Badgers reached out to the uncommitted 6-foot-5, 225-pounder with an offer.
A historic house on the 500 block of Lynn Street in Baraboo is being demolished on Feb. 1. The house was the home of the Riley family for years after Opal Riley refused to sell the house to Circus World Museum in the late 1960s. After building around the house, the circus acquired the house in 2005 and housed performers until 2012.
A Mauston man wanted on a warrant for a hit and run in Dane County is charged for drug crimes in Juneau County after police allegedly found hi…
A New Lisbon man is facing his fourth operating while intoxicated charge after police pulled him over for allegedly going 103 mph on Highway 58.
A Warrens man found allegedly passed out at a rest stop on Interstate 90/94 is under arrest for possession of fentanyl and methamphetamine.
“Three years ago I never would have thought that this is where I’d be in my life,” the senior said of going from novice to a title contender and a college recruit in a little over 24 months
The Fire Chief of the Endeavor Moundville Fire Department has been placed on administrative leave.
JUNEAU – A 43-year-old Columbus man was taken into custody Thursday evening in connection with the bank robbery that occurred at the Horicon S…
The Portage School District is using staff to make sure students have a ride home from school and get to sport competitions.
4.0 grade-point average
