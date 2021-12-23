HAPPY BIRTHDAY

Get local news delivered to your inbox!
William Holden
Dec. 24
Alayna Rose Holland
Dec. 26
A Baraboo man is facing a number of criminal felony charges related to methamphetamine following a search warrant at the man’s home.
A 42-year-old Beaver Dam man crossing the intersection of Wayland and Burnett streets was severely injured after being struck by a car which t…
A Mauston man working at a Mauston gas station allegedly stole $9,300 from the cash register over a two to three year period.
A new team of investigators are looking into the death of three people from carbon monoxide poisoning that happened 23 years ago.
A Wisconsin Dells man is facing charges after allegedly causing $30,000 of damage to a Wisconsin Dells business.
An Illinois woman is facing felony charges after an officer pulled her over on I-90/94 near Lisbon for allegedly traveling at 116 mph with a c…
The UW volleyball team secured the program's first national title when the fourth-seeded Badgers edged the 10th-seeded Huskers in an epic five-set NCAA final in Columbus, Ohio.
JUNEAU – A month after the Dodge County Board of Supervisors approved its 2022 budget, a substantial raise for county personnel threw the boar…
Family members were conducting a welfare check when they discovered the bodies and called 911.
JUNEAU – A 35-year-old Theresa man faces felony charges after getting in an argument with his brother over the weekend when he was asked to re…
