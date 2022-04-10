HAPPY BIRTHDAY

Sherry Colvin
April 12
Beaver Dam
A "natural adventure park," The Land of Natura is set to open its first two phases this summer. The Makowski brothers, Wisconsin Dells natives Adam, Rich, and Dave, want to give locals and visitors a feel for the natural beauty of the Dells area.
A 26-year-old Columbus man was pronounced dead at the scene after his motorized skateboard crashed in Columbus on Saturday.
Among the contested races for a seat on the Sauk County Board in Tuesday's spring election, two incumbents could not keep their hold on the position, and one lost to the now youngest supervisor.
A Beaver Dam man was placed on a $20,000 cash bond on Monday after allegedly threatening his girlfriend's life over the weekend.
Eric Warnke, 22, needs a kidney transplant. He's looking for a living donor and asking, "Could you be a match?"
Randolph added a trophy to the collection, its state-record 11th gold ball. But there were talented players all over the area. Here's who made the WiscNews awards list
A 45-year-old man was charged Friday with first-degree reckless homicide and arson in the death of his uncle, according to authorities.
Randolph and Waupun won state titles, Reedsburg was No. 1 all year and made it back to state and several other area girls basketball teams had great years. Here's the list of award winners.
The senior pitched five shut-out innings to help Beaver Dam remain unbeaten on the young season
A Sauk County judge denied Monday a final argument that a former Reedsburg man charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide can't be held accountable because of a mental disease or defect.
