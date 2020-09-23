Happy Birthday
MAYVILLE – A disaster scene on Horicon Street Wednesday night was only a memory Thursday morning while things went back to normal in Mayville.
A Chicago woman is facing drug charges in Juneau County after police allegedly found MDMA and more than 400 grams of marijuana during a traffic stop.
Rubicon man faces felony charges after officers walk into garage and witness CPR being done on victim
JUNEAU – A 47-year-old Rubicon man faces felony charges following a weekend fight that led to a Mayville man undergoing surgery to release pre…
SUAMICO — A Bay Port High School teacher died Thursday morning following a brief hospitalization related to COVID-19, the Howard-Suamico Schoo…
Citing privacy concerns, the Baraboo School District will not publicly divulge the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases — at least not until the…
A Reedsburg man was recently found guilty after pleading no contest to stealing more than $40,000 from a man with a cognitive disability.
Due to increased Covid-19 activity and hospitalizations, Dodge County Public Health announced in a press release today it will transition back…
A new Taco Bell is expected to spring up in Columbus.
A Hustisford man has been identified as the person killed in a three-vehicle crash Monday afternoon in the town of Oak Grove.