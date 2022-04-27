HAPPY BIRTHDAY

Allyson Wilke
A woman died as the result of her injuries during a golf cart crash Saturday evening.
Brent Jay Petersen, 21, was ordered Tuesday to spend four years on probation after pleading no contest to a third-degree sexual assault charge.
Circus World has been part of Dave SaLoutos' life since childhood, but now he's stepping out of the spotlight in his last year as ringmaster.
The second of two Reedsburg men has seen his sexual assault of a child charge reduced and entered into a deferred prosecution agreement Friday in Sauk County Circuit Court.
The Beaver Dam Unified School District is purchasing 58 acres of property on the southside of Beaver Dam that goes from Highway G in the town of Beaver Dam to Lombardi Lane in Beaver Dam. The purchase price is $770,000.
Ten-year-old Iliana (Lily) Peters was found dead Monday morning, according to Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm, and the missing persons case is now being pursued as a homicide investigation.
Someone called 911 Friday saying they just killed a person and planned to kill themself next, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said.
A Reedsburg man was shocked by deputies after allegedly resisting arrest for living in an unoccupied home.
Search operations will continue for the man whose canoe capsized on Fox Lake on Thursday, but because of impeding weather and the safety of the divers, a full-scale search is not possible today.
Caribou Coffee is coming soon to Beaver Dam, using space off the west side of the existing Beaver Dam Food Pride building. Long-time manager (32 years) Max Gritzmacher and Jason Nillssen (who comes from a family in the grocery business) are the current owners. Both are excited about the new addition.
