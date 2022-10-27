HAPPY BIRTHDAY

Jasmyne Jensen
Oct. 27
Beaver Dam
Columbus is set to play Baldwin-Woodville in the second round of the WIAA Division 4 playoffs.
A Reedsburg woman facing multiple charges connected to her driving under the influence of drugs was recently sentenced in Sauk County Circuit Court.
Kayl Petersen is the No. 3 player in the state among juniors. The Waupun star is coming off a state championship and is excited to focus on enjoying high school.
The Badgers will host a meeting of top five teams when Nebraska comes to the UW Field House this week.
The record-breaking tailback leaves people dumbstruck: "The things he’s able to do with the football in his hands, I haven’t seen anyone like him before."
Betty Krueger, fondly referred to as Grandma Betty, has fought cancer 10 times over. That doesn't stop her from giving back to Baraboo's youth, something she's done for decades.
As Cambria-Friesland, Columbus and Lodi continue their seasons, here is what stood out about last week's contests and what's next.
A deferred prosecution agreement was reached on Tuesday in the case of a Lodi woman charged with elder abuse after she pleaded no contest to t…
BadgerExtra columnist Jim Polzin answers questions from readers in his weekly mailbag.
The Columbia County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday night heard from a large number of people who spoke against solar projects and asked the…
