HAPPY BIRTHDAY HAPPY BIRTHDAY Jul 10, 2020 3 hrs ago 0 × Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sam WilkeJuly 11Beaver Dam21 years old 0 comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular +4 Crime and courts UPDATED: Missing Baraboo girl found dead Jul 7, 2020 A search team found a missing 10-year-old Baraboo girl’s body at 11 a.m. Tuesday. +2 Crime and courts Preliminary autopsy results: Baraboo girl died by suicide 23 hrs ago Preliminary autopsy results found the Baraboo girl who went missing Monday died by suicide, according to the Baraboo Police Department. +2 Regional news Health officials announce COVID-19 outbreak at Ho-Chunk campground in Lyndon Station Jul 6, 2020 The Juneau County Department of Health and the Ho-Chunk Nation Department of Health announced an outbreak of COVID-19 at Ho-Chunk RV Resort an… Crime and courts Dells business owner faces felony theft charge Jul 7, 2020 A Wisconsin Dells business owner faces up to 10 years in prison for allegedly taking money for a job he still hasn’t completed more than eight… +4 Crime and courts UPDATED: Missing Baraboo girl found dead Jul 7, 2020 A search team found a missing 10-year-old Baraboo girl’s body at 11 a.m. Tuesday. Crime and courts Man charged with OWI after alleged hit and run at Lake Delton bar Jul 7, 2020 A Grand Marsh man faces more than 23 years in prison for allegedly running into a pedestrian before speeding out of the parking lot of a Lake … Obituaries Dutcher, Kodie Braelynn 21 hrs ago BARABOO—Kodie Braelynn Dutcher, age 10, passed away too soon on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. Kodie was born Aug. 9, 2009 in Neb. to Brandy Bielicki.… +2 Regional news Coronavirus cases continue to rise in Dodge County Jul 8, 2020 JUNEAU – Dodge County Public Health Officer Abby Sauer shared information regarding the rising COVID-19 case numbers Monday morning during a m… +4 Crime and courts UPDATED: Missing Baraboo girl found dead Jul 7, 2020 A search team found a missing 10-year-old Baraboo girl’s body at 11 a.m. Tuesday. +3 Regional news New Beaver Dam candle shop has creative flair Jul 5, 2020 Building gets back to business after 25 years