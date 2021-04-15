Happy Birthday
A Wisconsin Dells business owner and longtime resident is speaking out after the city filed a lawsuit to use land along his business for a cit…
A Pardeeville man was sentenced to nine years in the prison system for 9th offense of driving while intoxicated Tuesday.
Law enforcement are investigating a death at Edgewater Park.
Beaver Dam School Board chose a new bus company on Monday to transfer students between home and school for the 2021-22 school year.
Nikki Houzner started working at Brunner Manufacturing back in 1974. After 46 and a half years with one company, she is ready to retire.
The city of Mauston has hired four new police officers: Brandon Arenz, Matthew Schwichtenberg, Aaren Weinke and Blakeslee Fish. Mauston Mayor …
JUNEAU – A 56-year-old Mayville man was found guilty of his fifth charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated on Friday and was plac…
A Mauston man is facing his 5th OWI charge after police allegedly found his vehicle crashed in a ditch in the town of Marion.
Three individuals from Necedah are facing drug charges after police allegedly found cocaine, fentanyl, morphine and more than $45,000 in cash …
It’s a match made in mentorship.