HAPPY BIRTHDAY

Manny Wilke
Oct. 7
16 years old
Beaver Dam
A man is dead after being thrown from farm equipment Friday, Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister said.
Former Badgers All-American Joe Thomas won't be joining the Badgers program as an employee, despite hinting at it during interview on "Wilde & Tausch."
Circus World recently unveiled their multi-year vision of Circus World. It includes renovations of historic structures, a new year-round performance space, a circus school, and much more.
Paul Chryst wasn't fired for one thing. A number of small things added up. Here's a look at how things turned for the Badgers' former football coach.
A 29-year-old Beaver Dam woman made her initial appearance in court on Monday charged with being intoxicated on Friday when her car struck an SUV on Highway 33 near the off-ramp of Highway 151.
A 38-year-old Beaver Dam man made his initial appearance in court on Friday charged with multiple felonies related to sexually assaulting a teenage girl who was related to his ex-girlfriend.
Mauston may soon be “running on Dunkin’."
Galley Studio, in downtown Portage, has been taking photographs of locals for 75 years with an eye to never stop.
A Wisconsin Dells man is facing charges of repeated sexual assault of a 13-year-old child.
Three Baraboo residents were released from Sauk County Jail as a result of an incident in the city on Wednesday night where they allegedly removed a group of Baraboo High School students from a Jeep while wielding a flamethrower. One of the residents was school athletic director James Langkamp, who was not charged.
