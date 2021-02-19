HAPPY BIRTHDAY

Max Sether
Feb. 21
A man accused of sexually assaulting a child in Lake Delton was released on a $500 cash bond Wednesday in Sauk County Circuit Court.
A Winona, Minnesota woman and a La Crosse man are facing charges for cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, ecstasy and oxycodone after attempti…
MAYVILLE — A change in garbage collection services a few months ago resulted in an onset of trouble for Mayville and other area municipalities.
Once upon a time – just a few weeks ago – Republicans in the great state of Texas were talking about seceding from the union. If memory serves…
A Mauston felon is facing charges after allegedly possessing a firearm while hunting deer using illegal deer bait.
A man was taken into custody after a woman was found dead in a hotel room on Sunday morning, Wisconsin Dells police reported.
An Elroy man is charged with his fourth OWI after allegedly driving through downtown Mauston with a 0.35 percent blood alcohol level.
A Baraboo woman was charged with felony manufacturing and sale of Schedule I and Schedule II narcotics after authorities responded to a woman …
There were no injuries reported Monday after a potentially armed man threatened to harm himself and others, according to a release from Barabo…
Two bars were issued demerit points earlier this month for allegedly serving alcohol to underage patrons. Charlie Brown’s on North Spring Stre…
