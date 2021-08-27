 Skip to main content
Harold and Darlene Meinders
Harold and Darlene Meinders of Beaver Dam are celebrating their 60th anniversary.

The couple were married on Aug. 26, 1961 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam by the Rev. Anderson.

They have been blessed with two sons, Jeff and his wife Lynn of Marshfield and Curt and his wife Ginger of Janesville. They also have five grandchildren.

Harold worked at MetalFab, Inc. in Beaver Dam for many years and retired from K & L Services in Beaver Dam in 2005. Darlene worked for Mills Fleet Farm in Beaver Dam and retired from HACCO (a Neogen Co.) in Randolph in 2013.

A gathering for family and friends is planned.

