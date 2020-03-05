Have you done today's check up?

When are you most conscious of how your body feels? Is it when you feel healthy, have lots of energy, and no pain? Or do you become acutely aware of your body and how it functions when you feel a bit under the weather?
I may reach for my water bottle when I notice signs of fatigue like a head or tummy ache, scratchy throat or sniffles. We are quick to remind ourselves to book that appointment for a massage or alignment when our back is giving us trouble, but are you like me in not always succeeding in maintaining your health until it gives you signs of not playing nicely?
The above examples, of course, are common ailments, and generally not very serious. But our body has an incredible way of giving us warning signs when we’re not treating it well. And we know how to fix it!
Many of us, even children, can tell you without a lot of effort what is good for our bodies. We can say, get a good night’s sleep, spend time with loved ones, drink lots of water, eat our fruits and vegetables, live a kind and purposeful life. But often, it still takes a headache or, worse yet, a real health scare like a heart attack or diabetes to help us rewire our behavior to making regular, consistent healthier choices.
The people who are living the longest in the world do not experience better health because they have access to the best doctors in the world or because they have private chefs or memberships to the fanciest gyms.
They live longer because their lives are set up in a way that they regularly chose to do all the things we know are good for us. They take naps. They move a lot during their daily activities. They are socially connected and value their relationships with family and faith. They fill their plates with plants. They laugh and experience joy. They pursue lives that have meaning.
So do a checkup on yourself. How are you preventing what could be a health wake-up call? We at Blue Zones Project® are going to keep working hard at making healthy choices available around Dodge County in our worksites, schools, faith-based organizations, grocery stores, restaurants, and more. We’re going to keep scheduling events that make learning about food and purpose and movement fun and easy. We will continue to work with city leaders to help develop plans to make your communities a healthier place to thrive. Join us! Your health is worth it.
To learn more about Blue Zones Project® Dodge County, call 920-356-6547, e-mail bluezonesprojectdodgecounty@bdch.org, visit bluezonesproject.com or follow us on Facebook.
Blue Zones Project is a community-led well-being initiative designed to make healthy choices easier through improvements to a city’s environment, policies, and social networks. Blue Zones Project is brought to Dodge County through sponsorship by Marshfield Medical Center-Beaver Dam, in collaboration with Sharecare®, Inc. and Blue Zones, LLC. Dodge County is the first Blue Zones Project demonstration site in the state.