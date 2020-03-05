Have you done today's check up?

When are you most conscious of how your body feels? Is it when you feel healthy, have lots of energy, and no pain? Or do you become acutely aware of your body and how it functions when you feel a bit under the weather?

I may reach for my water bottle when I notice signs of fatigue like a head or tummy ache, scratchy throat or sniffles. We are quick to remind ourselves to book that appointment for a massage or alignment when our back is giving us trouble, but are you like me in not always succeeding in maintaining your health until it gives you signs of not playing nicely?

The above examples, of course, are common ailments, and generally not very serious. But our body has an incredible way of giving us warning signs when we’re not treating it well. And we know how to fix it!

Many of us, even children, can tell you without a lot of effort what is good for our bodies. We can say, get a good night’s sleep, spend time with loved ones, drink lots of water, eat our fruits and vegetables, live a kind and purposeful life. But often, it still takes a headache or, worse yet, a real health scare like a heart attack or diabetes to help us rewire our behavior to making regular, consistent healthier choices.

