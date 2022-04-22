HERSHEY HERSHEY is a male shepherd mix puppy. There are 8 puppies in this litter. They are all starting housebreaking.... View on PetFinder
The Beaver Dam Unified School District is purchasing 58 acres of property on the southside of Beaver Dam that goes from Highway G in the town of Beaver Dam to Lombardi Lane in Beaver Dam. The purchase price is $770,000.
Brent Jay Petersen, 21, was ordered Tuesday to spend four years on probation after pleading no contest to a third-degree sexual assault charge.
Among the animal welfare accusations: a penguin that had been "decapitated" by a raccoon, a hornbill eaten by meerkats and a capybara that died after jumping into an empty pool.
A "natural adventure park," The Land of Natura is set to open its first two phases this summer. The Makowski brothers, Wisconsin Dells natives Adam, Rich, and Dave, want to give locals and visitors a feel for the natural beauty of the Dells area.
Law enforcement searching for Merrimac man wanted on charges of possessing images of child sexual assault.
A Beaver Dam man was sentenced to three years in prison on Wednesday after calling dispatch over 80 times in one day last summer.
Beaver Dam Police responded to a report of gunshots fired early Saturday morning.
A Milwaukee woman entered a guilty plea in court on Monday for charges of abandoning a newborn baby's body in a wooded area outside of the town of Theresa. The baby was named "Baby Theresa" by law enforcement investigating the case 13 years ago.
Three individuals were arrested in Necedah for attempting to steal a coin machine from a laundromat.
The VUE Boutique Hotel in Wisconsin Dells is adding a deck for its restaurant overlooking the Wisconsin River that will be open to both public diners and hotel guests. The restaurant will be renamed The Boathouse when the deck is completed.
